Exclusive: Birmingham eye summer move for Brighton winger

Birmingham City are considering a move to sign Tommy Watson on loan this summer as the Brighton winger looks for a fresh opportunity to revive his momentum.

The 20-year-old remains a player with clear potential, but regular minutes have been difficult to find, and another temporary switch is now emerging as the most likely route for his development next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Watson is available for loan and Birmingham are among the clubs weighing up whether to make an approach.

The England youth international endured a frustrating spell away from Brighton last season, but he is still regarded as a winger with pace, energy and the ability to make things happen in the final third.

Birmingham are assessing ways to add more depth and quality in wide areas, and Watson fits the profile of a young player capable of growing with the right platform.

A summer move now looks firmly on the table.