Aston Villa target Sporting CP star as Liverpool threaten to hijack move

Aston Villa are continuing to track Pedro Goncalves as Unai Emery looks to refresh his attacking options ahead of next season.

The Sporting CP star has long been admired for his creativity, movement and eye for goal, and Villa now appear to be weighing up whether a major summer move could be possible.

Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Football Insider, Villa have kept tabs on Goncalves while planning changes in the final third, but Liverpool are also interested in the 27-year-old.

That means any attempt to prise him away from Sporting is unlikely to be straightforward, especially with competition already building around one of Portugal’s standout attacking players.

Goncalves remains under a long-term contract and Sporting are in no rush to let him go, which could make the financial side of any deal complicated.

Even so, Villa’s interest underlines their ambition, while Liverpool’s presence ensures this could become a serious transfer battle if talks develop.