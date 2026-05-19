Coventry join Fulham in race for Bundesliga striker

Coventry City are among the clubs showing interest in Andrej Ilic, with the Union Berlin striker now emerging as a player to watch ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sky Blues are preparing for life back in the Premier League and are understood to be assessing attacking options carefully as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his squad.

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard. Photo by Shutterstock.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke says Coventry are among the sides interested in the Serbian forward, while Fulham have also been linked.

Ilic’s contract situation is adding to the intrigue, with the 26-year-old approaching the final year of his current deal in Germany.

The powerful striker has built a reputation for his aerial dominance, physical presence and ability to bring others into play.

Those qualities could make him an attractive option for a club seeking a different profile in attack. Coventry now appear to be firmly in the picture as interest gathers pace.