West Brom, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Portsmouth keeping tabs on Rangers defender

Leon King is attracting growing interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Portsmouth all monitoring the Rangers defender.

The 22-year-old has rebuilt momentum during his loan spell away from Ibrox at Ayr United, and his strong performances are now beginning to turn heads south of the border.

According to TEAMtalk, the quartet are all keeping tabs on King’s situation as they weigh up defensive options for next season.

English interest is said to be increasing after the centre-back’s impressive campaign, with clubs now assessing whether a permanent move could become possible in the months ahead.

King has shown composure, defensive maturity and the ability to handle regular first-team football, which has boosted his profile significantly.

Rangers still hold his long-term future in their hands, but with several Championship clubs now watching closely, this is a situation that could gather real pace as the window approaches.