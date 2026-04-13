Ipswich join Newcastle in battle for in-form Coventry City loan star

Ipswich Town have entered the race for Carl Rushworth, with the highly rated goalkeeper now attracting serious attention ahead of the summer window.

Newcastle United are already being linked with the Coventry City loan star, but Ipswich are now pushing into the picture as they search for a new long-term option between the posts.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Tractor Boys are keen on Rushworth after his impressive spell away from his parent club, Brighton & Hove Albion.

The shot-stopper has been a key figure for Coventry this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed as clubs begin shaping plans for the next campaign.

Ipswich are expected to assess their goalkeeping department carefully, especially with a possible step up on the horizon. Rushworth’s consistency, presence and big-match displays have made him an appealing target.

With Newcastle also monitoring the situation, his future could become one of the more interesting goalkeeper stories of the summer.