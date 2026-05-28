Derby join Middlesbrough in race for Newcastle defender

Derby County have reportedly joined Middlesbrough in the race to sign Newcastle United defender Matt Targett this summer.

Football League World claims the Rams are ready to compete with Boro for the 30-year-old, who is expected to leave Newcastle when his contract expires.

Targett spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and impressed during a strong Championship campaign.

The left-back contributed four goals and four assists in 42 appearances, underlining his value at both ends of the pitch. That form has made him an attractive free-transfer option for ambitious second-tier clubs.

Derby are looking to build on an encouraging season under John Eustace after narrowly missing out on the play-offs. Defensive depth is now a priority, especially after Callum Elder’s exit left them short at left-back.

Middlesbrough remain keen on a reunion, but Derby could now turn this into a serious transfer battle.