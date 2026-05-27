Norwich join Boro in race for Huddersfield youngster

Norwich City have reportedly joined Middlesbrough in the race to sign Huddersfield Town defender Jay Smith-Sway this summer.

Football Insider claims the Canaries are monitoring the 19-year-old ahead of a possible move, with Championship rivals Middlesbrough also interested.

Huddersfield still have Smith-Sway under contract for another year and are believed to want him to stay longer.

The young right-back has already gained senior experience with the Terriers and recently spent time on loan at Hartlepool United.

He made five appearances for the National League side, giving him valuable minutes away from Huddersfield.

Norwich are preparing for another Championship campaign after finishing ninth and missing the play-offs by eight points. Philippe Clement will want extra depth as the club targets a stronger promotion push.

Smith-Sway, a former Everton academy player, could be viewed as a smart long-term addition at Carrow Road.