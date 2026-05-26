Man Utd ready huge €80m raid for Atletico Madrid star

Manchester United are reportedly considering a huge summer move for Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill after his stunning rise under Diego Simeone.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net claims United are prepared to make a serious push for the 22-year-old, whose release clause is understood to be worth €80million.

Pubill has enjoyed a remarkable season after being converted from right-back into a central defender.

His pace, power and composure have made him one of Atletico’s biggest surprises. He has also forced his way into Spain’s World Cup squad, increasing his profile across Europe.

United are looking to rebuild a defence that has lacked consistency in recent seasons. Pubill’s ability to play at full-back or centre-back makes him an attractive option for the Premier League.

Atletico want to protect their new defensive asset with an improved contract. But United’s financial strength could test their resolve.