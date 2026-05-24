Newcastle line up Tonali replacement as summer exit fears grow

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Aleksandar Stankovic as a possible midfield target if Sandro Tonali leaves St James’ Park this summer.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Magpies are monitoring the 20-year-old, who has impressed at Club Brugge after leaving Inter Milan.

Stankovic is expected to return to Inter because of a buy-back clause, but Newcastle are watching closely in case an opportunity opens up.

Tonali’s future remains uncertain, with Manchester United and Arsenal both linked with the Italy international. If he moves on, Eddie Howe will need a midfielder with energy, discipline and technical control.

Stankovic fits that profile. The Serbian can play as a defensive midfielder and has also filled in at centre-back, giving him valuable tactical flexibility.

Inter could still complicate any deal, with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund also interested. But Newcastle may see Stankovic as a smart long-term gamble.