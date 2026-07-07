EXCLUSIVE: Norwich join Charlton and Stoke in race for Newcastle youngster

Norwich City are showing interest in Newcastle United striker Sean Neave as the race for a possible loan deal continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Canaries have joined Charlton Athletic and Stoke City in keeping tabs on the 19-year-old forward.

Newcastle are weighing up the best development route for Neave, and a temporary move could be considered if the club decide he needs regular senior football next season.

Neave is highly rated at St James’ Park and has impressed in Newcastle’s youth setup. He has also been involved around the first-team environment, underlining how well regarded he is by the club.

Charlton, Stoke and Norwich may provide Championship-level opportunities if Newcastle believe he is ready for that step.

No final decision has been made, but interest is building.

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