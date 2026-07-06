Sheffield Wednesday in three-club fight for QPR goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday are set to battle Plymouth Argyle and Milton Keynes Dons for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Murphy Cooper.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports that QPR have given Cooper permission to hold talks with all three League One clubs.

Wednesday are looking for a new first-choice option, with Pierce Charles expected to leave amid suggestions he is heading back to Manchester City.

Cooper already knows Hillsborough well after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Owls.

The 24-year-old had previously taken in spells with Swindon Town, Stevenage and Barnsley, giving him useful EFL experience.

Plymouth are also in the mix, although they have been linked with other goalkeeping targets. MK Dons could yet prove serious rivals if they decide to push strongly for a deal.

Wednesday are rebuilding quickly under Henrik Pedersen and landing Cooper would solve a key problem before the new League One campaign.