Millwall target Peterborough winger after breakout season

Millwall are weighing up a summer move for Peterborough United attacker Kyrell Lisbie as they look to refresh their wide options.

Football League World reports that the Lions have identified the 22-year-old as a player of firm interest following his strong first season at London Road.

Lisbie arrived from Braintree Town last summer and wasted little time proving he could handle the step up from non-league to League One.

The winger produced 11 goals and seven assists in 44 league appearances, while his overall tally reached 14 goals in all competitions.

Able to play on either flank, he fits the profile of a young, direct attacker with room to develop.

Peterborough are unlikely to make any deal easy. Lisbie signed a new contract in April that runs until 2030, giving Posh major protection.

Millwall are expected to strengthen out wide this summer, and Lisbie has now emerged as one to watch.