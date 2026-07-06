Sheffield Wednesday reignite interest in Aston Villa attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have reignited their interest in Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry as their busy summer rebuild continues.

The Star reports that the Owls are once again looking at the 23-year-old former England youth international, who has been on their radar in previous windows.

Wednesday are understood to be interested in a permanent deal, although all options remain open at this stage.

Barry came through West Bromwich Albion’s academy and also spent time in Barcelona’s youth setup before joining Villa.

He struggled to make an impact during a loan spell at Sheffield United last season, but his wider EFL record remains impressive.

The attacker enjoyed three productive spells with Stockport County, scoring 29 goals and providing seven assists in 56 appearances. That League One pedigree could appeal to Wednesday as they build a squad capable of pushing for promotion.

Sporting director Simon Wilson knows Barry well from his Stockport days and is believed to be a big admirer.