EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield Wednesday join Norwich and Charlon in race for Liverpool starlet

Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race to sign Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers on loan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands the League One side are showing interest in the 21-year-old defender, who is also being tracked by Norwich City and Charlton Athletic.

Liverpool are expected to assess his situation during pre-season before deciding whether another loan move is the best route.

Chambers spent part of last season with Charlton, giving the Addicks a clear connection to the player. Norwich, meanwhile, can offer Championship football and are keen to strengthen on the left side of defence.

Wednesday’s interest adds another layer to the battle. The Owls are rebuilding after relegation and could offer Chambers regular minutes as part of a promotion push.

That game time may appeal to Liverpool if they want him playing every week rather than sitting as a squad option elsewhere.

A final decision is likely to depend on role, minutes and the level of competition.

Follow more updates in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.