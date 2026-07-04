Exclusive: Ipswich ready £8m move as Man Utd set asking price for youngster

Ipswich Town are ready to step up their pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek with an £8m bid this summer.

The Tractor Boys have been monitoring the 22-year-old closely as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department with a younger long-term option.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ipswich are preparing an offer for Vitek, but Manchester United are expected to hold out for closer to £10m.

Birmingham City, Millwall and Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with interest, meaning United may wait to see if a stronger proposal arrives.

Vitek has rebuilt his reputation during recent loan spells, gaining senior experience in Austria and the Championship.

His size, reflexes and growing confidence have made him one of the more interesting young goalkeepers potentially available this summer.

Ipswich believe he could develop into a Premier League-level No.1, but United are unlikely to sanction a cut-price exit unless their valuation is met.