Wigan in talks to sign Crystal Palace midfield talent

Wigan Athletic are in talks to sign highly-rated Crystal Palace midfielder Hindolo Mustapha on loan.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that the Latics are working on a temporary deal for the Palace youngster as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Mustapha is regarded as an exciting prospect at Selhurst Park, and a move to the EFL could give him the senior football needed to continue his development.

Wigan are expected to be active in the loan market as they build a squad capable of competing strongly next season.

Adding a young Premier League midfielder would give them extra energy, technical quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Palace are likely to consider the playing-time plan carefully before making a final decision. The right loan could be an important step for Mustapha at this stage of his career.

Talks are now underway, with Wigan pushing to get a deal done.