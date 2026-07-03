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Wigan in talks to sign Crystal Palace midfield talent

Brick Community Stadium, Wigan Athletic Football
Brick Community Stadium, Wigan Athletic Football. Photo by Shutterstock.

Wigan Athletic are in talks to sign highly-rated Crystal Palace midfielder Hindolo Mustapha on loan.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that the Latics are working on a temporary deal for the Palace youngster as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Mustapha is regarded as an exciting prospect at Selhurst Park, and a move to the EFL could give him the senior football needed to continue his development.

Wigan are expected to be active in the loan market as they build a squad capable of competing strongly next season.

Adding a young Premier League midfielder would give them extra energy, technical quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Palace are likely to consider the playing-time plan carefully before making a final decision. The right loan could be an important step for Mustapha at this stage of his career.

Talks are now underway, with Wigan pushing to get a deal done.

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