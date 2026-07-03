Coventry eye release-clause move for Everton goalkeeper

Coventry City are interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Mark Travers as they assess options between the posts this summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that the Sky Blues are considering activating a release clause in the Republic of Ireland international’s contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Coventry are weighing up whether to make a formal move as they look to strengthen a key area of Frank Lampard’s squad.

Travers has built up plenty of experience in English football and could offer Coventry an established option in goal.

The 27-year-old is also a regular part of the Ireland setup, adding further appeal as the club prepare for a demanding campaign.

Everton could now face a decision if Coventry decide to trigger the clause and push ahead with talks.

The Sky Blues have already shown ambition in the market, and a move for Travers would underline their desire to add proven quality this summer.