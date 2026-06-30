Coventry agree £17.2m deal for Swiss defender

Coventry City have reached an agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign centre-back Aurèle Amenda.

Sky in Germany reports that the deal is expected to be worth up to £17.2million, including add-ons. A long-term contract with Coventry is now being finalised, with Frank Lampard understood to have strongly pushed for the 22-year-old defender.

Amenda has been a key target for the newly-promoted side as they look to add more quality and athleticism to their back line.

The Switzerland international joined Frankfurt in 2024 and has built up valuable Bundesliga experience, making 42 appearances for the German club.

Coventry have moved quickly to turn talks into an agreement, and the deal would represent a major statement ahead of their Premier League return.

Lampard now looks set to land a defender he clearly wanted.

For more confirmed deals and promoted-club business, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 updates.