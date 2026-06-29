Coventry in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star

Coventry City are in advanced talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurèle Amenda as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his newly-promoted squad.

Sky Germany reports that Coventry are progressing in negotiations with both Frankfurt and the 22-year-old centre-back.

A move to England is now firmly on the cards, with the Sky Blues pushing to add more defensive quality ahead of their Premier League campaign.

Amenda joined Frankfurt in 2024 for around €9.5million and has made 42 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

He featured 29 times last season and is regarded as a defender with strong physical tools and room for further development.

The Swiss centre-back is also part of his country’s World Cup squad, although he did not feature in the opening three group matches.

Coventry are now hoping to complete a deal that would underline their ambition.

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