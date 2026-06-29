EXCLUSIVE: Leverkusen enter chase for Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal target

Bayer Leverkusen are keeping a close watch on KRC Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans as the Bundesliga club assess future options between the posts.

Ontheminute.com understands Leverkusen have joined the list of clubs monitoring the 17-year-old, who is already being tracked by Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

The German side are not believed to be planning an immediate first-team move, but Brughmans is viewed as a potential long-term No 1.

Genk know they have one of Belgium’s most interesting young goalkeepers. Brughmans stands around two metres tall, has represented Belgium at youth level and signed a new deal until 2028 last year, the longest contract a minor can sign in Belgium.

His development has also been watched by Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid have been credited with interest in Spain. That growing attention could force clubs to move earlier than planned.

Leverkusen have built a strong reputation for spotting young talent before values explode. Brughmans fits that strategy perfectly.