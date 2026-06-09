Oxford United, Wigan and York City target Sunderland defender

Oxford United, Wigan Athletic and York City are all chasing Sunderland defender Zak Johnson as the 21-year-old prepares for a likely summer exit.

The centre-back impressed during a successful loan spell at York last season and is now attracting interest from higher up the pyramid.

According to Football Insider, Oxford, Wigan and York are all eyeing moves for Johnson, whose Sunderland contract is due to expire at the end of the month.

Although he has appeared on the Black Cats’ retained list, he is still expected to move on in search of regular football.

Johnson played a key role in York’s National League title-winning campaign, making the Minstermen keen to keep him permanently.

However, Oxford and Wigan can offer League One football, which may prove difficult to turn down.

Sunderland are planning for Europe under Regis Le Bris, leaving Johnson unlikely to force his way into first-team contention.