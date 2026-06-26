EXCLUSIVE: Reading and Wigan eye Chelsea wonderkid after stunning academy season

Reading and Wigan Athletic are showing interest in signing Chelsea striker Shumaira Mheuka on loan next season.

Ontheminute.com understands the two EFL clubs are monitoring the 18-year-old as Chelsea consider the best next step in his development.

Mheuka has emerged as one of the brightest young forwards at Cobham after a superb campaign for the Blues’ Under-21s.

The teenager was named Premier League 2 Player of the Season after helping Chelsea win the PL2 title. He scored heavily at academy level and has already been exposed to the senior environment, featuring in Chelsea matchday squads across several competitions.

Reading and Wigan both see Mheuka as the type of young striker who could add pace, power and penalty-box threat.

A League One loan may appeal to Chelsea if regular starts are guaranteed, rather than sending him to a higher level with fewer minutes.

Chelsea are expected to assess him in pre-season before deciding whether to sanction a temporary move.

Follow more loan stories in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.