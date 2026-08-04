Luton and Reading lining up swoops for Birmingham defender

Luton Town and Reading are preparing to battle for Birmingham City defender Lee Buchanan as both clubs search for reinforcements before the League One campaign.

Sports talent manager Darren Witcoop reports that Birmingham are ready to sanction a loan exit for the left-sided defender. The development has alerted two third-tier rivals, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Buchanan can operate at left-back or in central defence, offering flexibility across the back line. A temporary switch could provide the regular football he may struggle to secure at St Andrew’s this season.

Luton are rebuilding and view defensive depth as a priority. Reading, meanwhile, are also assessing ways to strengthen their squad without committing to a permanent transfer.

The next move may depend on assurances over minutes and Birmingham’s preferred loan terms. Competition could accelerate talks, with both clubs eager to complete key business early. Buchanan now faces an important decision as interest begins to build ahead of the new season.