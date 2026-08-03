Derby and Birmingham Locked in €5m Transfer Battle

Derby County and Birmingham City are battling to bring Basel winger Philip Otele to the Championship.

GiveMeSport reports that Derby have already held discussions with the 27-year-old, while Birmingham are renewing interest first shown in January. Basel could demand around €5million to approve his departure.

Otele spent the second half of last season on loan at Hamburg. The Nigerian managed one goal and one assist in nine Bundesliga appearances before deciding against a permanent switch.

His direct running, speed and ability to carry possession make him an attractive option for two ambitious sides. Otele can operate from the left and attack defenders in transition.

Birmingham are seeking more explosiveness out wide after Ibrahim Osman returned to Brighton. Derby, meanwhile, want additional quality as they build towards a promotion challenge.

Competition remains significant, with clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia also monitoring Otele. Derby and Birmingham must move decisively if they want to secure one of Basel’s most dangerous attacking players.