Swansea Close In on former Southampton Striker in Major Free Transfer Coup

Swansea City are closing in on Ross Stewart as they push to sign the striker following his Southampton departure.

Football Insider reports that advanced negotiations are taking place over a free-transfer agreement. The 30-year-old is thought to favour the move, and Swansea are confident a deal can be completed.

Stewart became available when his Southampton contract expired on June 30. That status has attracted interest across the division, but Swansea have moved to establish themselves as favourites.

His recent numbers explain the appeal. The Scotland international scored eight Championship goals and supplied two assists despite starting only 11 league matches last season.

Swansea require fresh firepower following Liam Cullen’s exit, while uncertainty also surrounds Zan Vipotnik. Stewart would provide physical presence, link-up play and proven scoring ability at this level.

Injuries have disrupted his recent career, but 33 appearances last term offered encouragement over his availability. If final terms are agreed soon, Stewart could feature prominently in Swansea’s attacking rebuild.