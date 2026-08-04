EXCLUSIVE: Stockport and Wigan Battle for Man City Midfield Gem

Stockport County and Wigan Athletic are exploring loan moves for Manchester City midfielder Charlie Gray as both clubs seek control in midfield.

Ontheminute.com understands that the League One rivals have identified the 20-year-old as a potential temporary addition. City are expected to assess which destination would provide the strongest pathway to regular senior football.

Gray is primarily a holding midfielder but can also operate box-to-box. His reading of play, tackling and calm distribution have made him a prominent figure within City’s academy.

He joined the club at Under-nine level and helped the Elite Development Squad win both Premier League 2 titles in 2024/25. Gray was subsequently voted the team’s Players’ Player of the Season.

His progress continued with a senior debut against Brentford in the Carabao Cup last December. A first EFL loan could now provide the competitive minutes needed for his next step.

Stockport and Wigan can offer local moves, but playing time is likely to determine City’s decision.