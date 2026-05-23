Exclusive: Arsenal join Villa, Man Utd, Chelsea and Barca in race for Ecuadorian striker

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Juan Riquelme Angulo, with the Ecuadorian striker continuing to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa have already been linked with the Independiente del Valle talent, and Arsenal’s emergence in the picture adds yet another heavyweight to an increasingly crowded race.

Ontheminute.com understands that Angulo’s progress is being followed closely by several elite sides as they look for long-term attacking solutions.

Arsenal are now believed to be among the clubs monitoring the 18-year-old, whose size, movement and instinct for space have made him one of the most intriguing young forwards currently emerging in South America.

With top-level interest building from both the Premier League and La Liga, Angulo is becoming a transfer story that could gather even more pace in the months ahead.