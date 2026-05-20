Carrick draws line on Man Utd star as Real Madrid line up move

Manchester United have no intention of letting Diogo Dalot leave this summer, with Michael Carrick making it clear internally that the defender remains a key part of his plans.

The Portugal international has attracted growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but United are determined to resist any push to prise him away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Diogo Dalot. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to TEAMtalk, Carrick has told the club hierarchy he does not want any possibility of a Dalot sale entertained, despite strong admiration from abroad.

Real Madrid are said to be keen, with Jose Mourinho reportedly interested in taking him to Spain, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation closely.

Dalot’s versatility, reliability and tactical understanding have made him one of United’s most trusted performers.

That is why Carrick is so firm on keeping him. With elite clubs circling, United now face a battle to protect one of the players they see as central to the future.