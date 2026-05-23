Newcastle eye shock Gordon replacement as Aston Villa threat emerges

Newcastle United have reportedly started work on a possible deal for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz as uncertainty grows around Anthony Gordon’s future.

The Daily Mirror claims Newcastle have made checks on the 22-year-old, with Aston Villa also watching the situation closely.

Osasuna winger Victor Munoz. Photo by Shutterstock.

Gordon is said to be in talks over a move to Bayern Munich, forcing the Magpies to consider attacking alternatives.

Munoz has caught the eye in La Liga with his pace, direct running and growing end product. He is also pushing to force his way into Spain’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Villa could yet prove a serious obstacle. Unai Emery’s side can offer Champions League football and a Spanish coach with a strong track record.

Newcastle, though, may hope early planning gives them an edge if Gordon leaves.