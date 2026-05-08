Middlesbrough and Hull plot summer swoop for free-agent winger

Middlesbrough and Hull City are both lining up a move for Emmanuel Addai as the Qarabag FK winger edges towards free agency this summer.

The 24-year-old has caught attention with his pace, direct running and ability to make an impact in both domestic and European competition, and a switch to the Championship is now looking increasingly possible.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, both clubs are monitoring Addai’s situation as they weigh up potential moves once his current deal expires.

That would give Boro and Hull the chance to snap up an experienced wide player without paying a transfer fee, making him an attractive market opportunity.

Addai has built a strong profile during his time in Azerbaijan and has shown he can perform on bigger stages as well.

With interest also building elsewhere, Middlesbrough and Hull may need to act quickly if they want to turn admiration into a deal.