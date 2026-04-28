Hull join scramble for Senegal striker as battle heats up

Hull City have thrown themselves into the race for Bamba Dieng, adding fresh intrigue to the growing chase for the in-demand forward ahead of the summer window.

The Lorient striker is attracting serious attention as clubs search for value in the market, and Hull are now the latest side looking to position themselves for a deal.

According to Pete O’Rourke on X, the Tigers have joined Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Portsmouth and Oxford United in tracking Dieng’s situation.

The Senegal international is available on a free this summer, which has only increased the competition for a player with proven pedigree in French football.

Dieng has built a reputation as a quick, dangerous attacker capable of troubling defenders at a high level. Hull are keen to strengthen in the final third, and his experience makes him an appealing option.

With multiple EFL clubs now circling, this could develop into a fierce transfer fight.