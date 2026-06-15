Exclusive: Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday keeping an eye on Manchester City centre-back

Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on Manchester City defender Max Alleyne ahead of a possible loan move next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old centre-back, with City expected to assess his pathway during pre-season before making a final call.

Alleyne is regarded as one of the most interesting defensive loan candidates at the Etihad, and regular football could now be key to his next step.

The former Southampton academy talent joined City in 2021 and has since built a strong reputation as a composed, ball-playing defender.

His spell at Watford gave him valuable senior experience, while his first-team involvement at the Etihad has only increased interest in his situation.

Leicester are expected to reshape their squad after a difficult campaign, while Wednesday are also looking at young Premier League talent to strengthen their back line.

City are unlikely to rush the decision, but Alleyne’s future is already attracting attention.