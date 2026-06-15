Millwall launch £5m move for Hull City star

Millwall have made their move for Hull City forward Kyle Joseph as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

The Daily Mail reports that the Lions have launched a £5million bid for the 24-year-old, who helped Hull win promotion last season with eight goals.

Joseph also made a major impression against Millwall, scoring twice in a 3-1 win at The New Den.

The versatile forward can operate across the frontline and is understood to have interest from other Championship clubs. His family link to Millwall adds another twist, with his father said to be a big Lions supporter.

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic even jokingly compared Joseph to Lionel Messi after a brilliant solo goal against Southampton.

However, the deal is not straightforward. Joseph is recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the play-offs and may miss the start of pre-season.