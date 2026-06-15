Stockport and Barnsley set for transfer battle over former Salford City midfielder

Stockport County and Barnsley are ready to go head-to-head in the race to sign free agent midfielder Ossama Ashley.

Football Insider claims both League One clubs are eyeing a move for the 26-year-old, who is available after leaving Salford City.

Ashley is now attracting interest after building a strong reputation as a ball-winning midfielder in the lower leagues.

The former Colchester United man impressed during his time with Salford and previously finished a League Two campaign with 71 interceptions, the best total in the division that season.

That record has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to add energy, defensive awareness and value in midfield.

Stockport are expected to push hard after missing out in the play-offs, while Barnsley are looking to improve after a disappointing campaign.

Ashley has yet to play in League One, but that could now be about to change.