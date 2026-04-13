Sheffield Utd, Hull City, Blackburn, Swansea and Preston North End circle as Barnsley face fight to keep in-form forward

Reyes Cleary is emerging as one of the most wanted attacking players outside the Championship, with Barnsley now facing a growing battle to keep hold of the in-form forward.

Sheffield United, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Preston North End are all showing interest as attention builds around the 21-year-old ahead of the summer window.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, several second-tier clubs are tracking Cleary after his impressive campaign at Oakwell.

Sheffield United remain keen after a failed attempt to land him in January, while Blackburn are also still in the picture after seeing bids knocked back earlier in the year.

Cleary has been one of Barnsley’s brighter sparks in a difficult season, standing out with his energy, movement and attacking threat.

With interest rising and Championship clubs circling, Barnsley may soon face a serious test if firm offers arrive.