Cardiff City, Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Kasimpasa target Elfsborg defender

Cardiff City, Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Kasimpasa have all reportedly made initial contact with Elfsborg over a potential move for defender Ibrahim Buhari.

Swedish outlet Expressen claims the four clubs have taken early steps to explore a summer deal for the Nigerian centre-back.

Buhari is out of contract at the end of the year, meaning the upcoming window could be Elfsborg’s final chance to secure a fee.

The 23-year-old has found regular starts harder to come by this season, making four appearances so far and starting only once in the Allsvenskan. However, his wider body of work in Sweden has still attracted attention.

Buhari joined Elfsborg from Plateau United in 2022 and has made 76 appearances for the Boras-based club.

More clubs are also believed to be monitoring the situation, with a summer departure now looking increasingly possible.