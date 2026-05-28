Man Utd make shock offer for former Nottingham Forest midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo as they continue planning a major summer rebuild.

Brazilian outlet UOL claims United are among several clubs to have approached the Botafogo star, with Milan, Atalanta and Zenit also credited with offers.

Palmeiras and Flamengo are also believed to be interested, but Botafogo are not rushing into a sale.

Danilo returned to Brazil last summer after Forest sold him for around €25million following an injury-hit spell at the City Ground. He has rebuilt his reputation at Botafogo and has now earned a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

United are searching for midfield reinforcements, with Casemiro set to leave and INEOS targeting more energy in the engine room.

Botafogo believe Danilo’s value could rise after the World Cup, meaning United may face a difficult wait.