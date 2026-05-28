Spurs join Brighton, Brentford, Aston Villa and Everton in race for Lille midfield machine

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the growing Premier League race for Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau after his impressive breakthrough season in France.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs, Brighton, Brentford, Aston Villa and Everton are all showing interest in the 21-year-old, who helped Lille finish third in Ligue 1 and secure Champions League qualification.

Mukau made 42 appearances in all competitions and has become one of the latest Ligue 1 talents attracting English attention.

The DR Congo international is viewed as a high-energy midfield option. He can play as a defensive midfielder, cover ground aggressively and also step into more advanced roles when required.

Brighton and Brentford are believed to admire his long-term development potential, while Villa, Everton and Tottenham are assessing midfield reinforcements ahead of a demanding campaign.

Lille still see Mukau as part of their future, and his contract runs until 2028.