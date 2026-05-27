Liverpool midfielder keen on Leeds move as Anfield exit edges closer

Harvey Elliott is reportedly open to joining Leeds United as he prepares to leave Liverpool this summer.

Football Insider claims the 23-year-old is keen on the idea of a move to Elland Road, with Liverpool ready to cash in before his contract enters its final year.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arne Slot is said to have given the green light for Elliott to be sold ahead of next season.

The midfielder’s loan spell at Aston Villa has not worked out as planned. He has made only nine appearances, with Villa avoiding the clause that would have triggered a permanent deal after a 10th outing.

Leeds are looking to build after securing Premier League survival, and Daniel Farke can offer Elliott the regular football he now wants.

However, the deal may not be simple. Sunderland are also believed to admire him, while interest from abroad could still emerge. Liverpool could reportedly sell for around £25million.