Burnley next manager odds: Steven Gerrard leads Burnley manager odds after Premier League relegation

Steven Gerrard is the early favourite to become the next permanent Burnley manager as the Clarets prepare for life back in the Championship.

Burnley’s relegation was confirmed after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on April 22, ending another difficult Premier League campaign. Scott Parker later left by mutual consent, despite having guided the club to promotion the previous season.

Turf Moor, Burnley FC. Photo by Shutterstock.

Mike Jackson has taken interim charge while the Turf Moor hierarchy search for a long-term appointment.

Gerrard is priced at 3.50 in the latest football odds, making him the market leader. Brian Barry-Murphy follows at 4.00, while John Eustace and Craig Bellamy are both available at 7.00.

Burnley’s next decision is a major one. The club need a manager capable of rebuilding confidence, handling Championship pressure and pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank and Steve Cooper are all listed at 11.00, although those names would represent ambitious moves. Robbie Keane and Slaven Bilic are further back at 17.00.

For football betting followers, Gerrard’s price suggests bookmakers see him as the standout candidate. But Burnley’s final choice may depend on budget, promotion strategy and long-term stability.