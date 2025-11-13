Coventry City lead pack for Gambian sensation amid Premier League sniff

Coventry City are charging ahead in the hunt for Mjallby whiz Abdoulie Manneh, with Stoke City and Bournemouth hot on their heels.

The 21-year-old Gambian speedster dazzled in Sweden’s Allsvenskan, netting seven goals and three assists in 28 games to fire his side to the title.

Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt reveals the Sky Blues are frontrunners, set to kick off talks with Mjallby next week. Stoke have been linked with a £4.8m swoop, but no bid’s official yet.

Bournemouth’s Premier League lure adds spice, eyeing Abdoulie Manneh‘s pace and 85.6% pass accuracy for their attack.

For Coventry, under Frank Lampard, Manneh could ignite their promotion bid, rivaling Ephron Mason-Clark on the left wing. But the Championship’s grit will test this rising star’s mettle.

Manneh has previously also been linked with the likes of Brighton, Wolves, Burnley, Portsmouth and Olympiacos.