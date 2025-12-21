Arsenal step up chase for Lille wonderkid

Arsenal have reportedly made official contact with Lille over highly-rated teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi as Mikel Arteta looks to future-proof his midfield.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners have opened initial talks with the Ligue 1 club over a potential January deal for the 18-year-old, who is valued at a staggering £39.4million.

Bouaddi has caught Europe’s attention with mature performances this season. The France youth ace has already been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, setting up a fierce transfer scrap.

Arsenal believe Bouaddi could be a long-term successor in the engine room and want to move quickly before rivals firm up their interest.

The midfielder has started all but two Ligue 1 matches this term, missing out only due to suspension following a recent red card.

With interest rising fast, Lille face a battle to keep hold of their prized asset this winter. Arteta’s ambition is clear, Arsenal want to win the race for one of Europe’s hottest young talents.