Exclusive: Newcastle join Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Man Utd, Brighton and Aston Villa in chase for Lille youngster

Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Lille’s teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, adding their name to an ever-growing list of admirers.

Reports have already suggested that Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are monitoring the 17-year-old, and now Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are understood to be tracking his progress as well.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has been making headlines since breaking into Lille’s first team as a 16-year-old, becoming the club’s youngest player in both Ligue 1 and European competition.

His technical ability, maturity on the ball and versatility across midfield have made him one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects.

Lille remain keen to keep the French youth international, who is under contract until 2027, but Newcastle’s entry into the race only heightens Premier League interest.