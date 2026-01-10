Raheem Sterling transfer odds: Where will Raheem Sterling play after the January transfer window?

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling could be on the move when the January window closes and the latest football transfer odds point to a London switch.

Fulham are favourites at 1.80 to be his club after the window, with staying at Chelsea and moving to Newcastle United joint-second at 3.00.

Sterling has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge this season, with minutes hard to come by and Chelsea open to proposals.

Any deal is likely to hinge on wages and structure, with a loan, an option to buy, or Chelsea covering part of the salary all viewed as realistic routes to get it done.

If Fulham can strike an agreement, they would offer Sterling the chance to stay in the Premier League and restart his form with regular football.

West Ham are priced at 6.00, while Crystal Palace sit at 9.00. A move to any Saudi Arabian team is 15.00, and Leeds United are outsiders at 17.00.

For football transfer betting fans, the football transfer odds suggest Fulham are in pole position, but January rarely stays quiet for long.