Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Lille wonderkid

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, adding further Premier League interest in the 17-year-old.

Ontheminute.com have already reported that Manchester United and Brighton are tracking the teenager, and we now understand that Villa are also understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has been one of the standout young talents in Europe over the past year, breaking records with Lille after becoming their youngest debutant in both Ligue 1 and European competition.

His maturity on the ball and versatility in midfield have seen him attract comparisons to some of France’s finest young players.

Lille are eager to secure his long-term future with a new deal running until 2027, but with Villa now joining the list of admirers, competition for Bouaddi could intensify ahead of the coming transfer windows.