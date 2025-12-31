Brighton keeping tabs on Ghanaian midfield gem

Brighton have reportedly set their sights on FC Nordsjaelland sensation Caleb Yirenkyi.

According to Sky Sports News, the 19-year-old midfielder is firmly on the Seagulls’ radar after a stunning rise in Denmark.

Yirenkyi joined Nordsjaelland from Ghanaian academy Right to Dream in March 2024 and has already racked up close to 40 senior appearances, while also breaking into Ghana’s national team with eight caps.

He is tied to the Danish club until 2030, but that hasn’t stopped a queue of admirers forming, with Brighton among those eyeing a potential swoop.

If Albion make their move, Caleb Yirenkyi would become the latest talent to follow the same route as Simon Adingra and Ibrahim Osman, both signed from Nordsjaelland after emerging from the same Ghana academy pathway.