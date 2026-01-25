Exclusive: Brighton join list of Euro giants keeping tabs on €25m Greek sensation

Brighton & Hove Albion are also keeping close tabs on Olympiacos starlet Christos Mouzakitis, but are not expected to make any move before the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls have tracked the 18-year-old’s progress for several months as interest builds across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands Brighton’s admiration has been strengthened following their successful capture of Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos in July 2025, a deal that has further tightened relations between the two clubs.

However, like Manchester United with their potential €25m summer move, Brighton are prepared to wait rather than rush into a January move.

Mouzakitis continues to attract attention from Manchester United, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Aston Villa, with his maturity and technical quality standing out.

Brighton see him as a long-term project and believe a summer approach would offer the best chance of landing one of Greece’s most exciting young midfield talents.