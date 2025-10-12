Exclusive: Manchester United eye Olympiacos prodigy

Manchester United are understood to be keeping a close watch on Olympiacos teenager Christos Mouzakitis, as the midfielder’s rapid rise continues to draw attention across Europe.

The 18-year-old has already broken into the Greek side’s senior team and earned caps for his country, marking him out as one of the continent’s brightest young prospects.

Borussia Dortmund, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Aston Villa are already tracking Mouzakitis, and Ontheminute.com understands that United are now adding their name to the list of admirers.

The youngster’s creativity, composure on the ball and ability to dictate play have seen him compared to Andrés Iniesta, while his role in Olympiacos’ domestic double last season has only raised his stock further.

Mouzakitis was also linked with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester United and Brentford in January, highlighting the consistent interest surrounding his future.