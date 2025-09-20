Exclusive: Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Olympiacos starlet

Olympiacos wonderkid Christos Mouzakitis is attracting growing Premier League interest, with Arsenal and Aston Villa both keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder.

The highly rated youngster has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest prospects after breaking into the Olympiacos first team and earning senior caps for Greece.

Ontheminute.com understands that Arsenal and Villa are keeping a close eye on the highly-rated Greek youngster.

Christos Mouzakitis has already been likened to Spanish legend Andrés Iniesta for his vision and creativity in midfield.

His progress has accelerated rapidly after helping Olympiacos to a domestic double last season and shining in the Greek Super League.

Earlier this year, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Brentford, Aston Villa and Arsenal were all linked with Mouzakitis during the January transfer window.

With continued strong performances, interest is expected to intensify, particularly if he impresses on the European stage this season.

Olympiacos are expected to demand a significant fee for one of their prized academy graduates.