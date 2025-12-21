Exclusive: Real Madrid join Premier League giants in race for RB Leipzig starlet

Spanish giants Real Madrid are the latest club to join the list of top European clubs tracking RB Leipzig phenomenon Yan Diomande.

The Ivorian winger has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe after his explosive Bundesliga form, and the world’s biggest clubs are lining up.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, and most recently Newcastle, have all scouted Diomande in recent weeks.

Now Ontheminute.com understands that Real Madrid have entered the race, sending talent-spotters to watch the Leipzig superstar closely as they continue their search for young, elite wide players.

Leipzig remain adamant they will not sell. Diomande is tied to the club until 2030 with no release clause, meaning only a mega offer, pushing €100m, could start a conversation.

With Real Madrid now involved, the transfer battle has officially gone global.